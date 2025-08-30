Lawyers to Ombudsman: Cusi case in High Court

The camp of former Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Saturday pushed back against the Ombudsman’s decision to indict him and other former Department of Energy (DoE) officials over the 2019 Malampaya gas deal, stressing that the case is in the Supreme Court awaiting a ruling.

PDP deputy spokesperson Ferdinand Topacio said the reversal of the ruling has been questioned before the Supreme Court.

“The reversal of the resolution last year is now the subject of certiorari proceedings before the Supreme Court, and out of respect for that institution and the principle of sub judice, we will not comment further on the merits thereof,” Topacio said.

He noted that the Ombudsman previously found no evidence of wrongdoing on Cusi’s part.

The PDP, chaired by former President Rodrigo Duterte, also stood firmly behind Cusi, reiterating its “faith and confidence in his leadership” during what it described as “trying times.”

Cusi, who served as DoE chief under Duterte, has consistently denied allegations of irregularities in the transaction, which transferred Chevron’s 45-percent stake in the Malampaya gas project to Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corporation. Udenna later acquired another 45 percent from Shell, giving Uy control over 90 percent of the country’s largest natural gas field.

Located off the coast of Palawan, the Malampaya gas field supplies up to 20 percent of Luzon’s electricity needs and has long been regarded as a strategic energy lifeline for the country.

The PDP also appealed to the High Tribunal to rule swiftly on Cusi’s petition.

“We are fully convinced that in the end, truth and justice will prevail, and our acting chairman shall ultimately be exonerated,” Topacio said.