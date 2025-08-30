KTO, SM to boost Korea-PH ties through travel

Korea Tourism Organization acting executive vice president Nam Chun Kim (left) and SM Supermalls executive vice president for marketing Joaquin San Agustin (right) sign a memorandum of understanding at SM Prime Headquarters in Pasay City on Saturday, 30 August 2025. The partnership aims to promote Korea’s cultural heritage, strengthen tourism exchanges, and highlight Korea-Philippines friendship through travel. It starts with the Korea Travel Fiesta 2025 at SM Mall of Asia on August 30–31, featuring winter travel promotions, cultural showcases, and live performances. Photograph courtesy of John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE

