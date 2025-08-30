Kobe, CJ skip PBA Draft

Some notable prospects, led by Kobe Paras and CJ Lane, were absent from the list of rookie hopefuls for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Draft.

A total of 128 draft applicants submitted their names at the end of office hours deadline on Friday.

Paras did not file his application, however, to the disappointment of fans waiting for the high-flying cager’s return to action following a two-year hoops sabbatical.

The 6-foot-6 second-generation baller expressed interest in joining the Draft slated for 7 September at the Mall of Asia last month in an interview while he was watching Gilas Pilipinas’ send-off match against the Macau Black Bears.

It has been two years since the son of PBA great Benjie Paras played organized basketball. He suited up for the Japan B.League Division 2 club Altri Chiba until his contract expiration on 3 March 2023.

Lane, on the other hand, is a 6-foot-10 Filipino-American playing for Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League. Lane, who hails from Eastern Illinois, could’ve been one of the top choices in the first round with his size, athleticism and explosiveness.

Also skipping this year’s Draft is former University of the Philippines star 6-foot-10 Quentin Millora-Brown, who plays for the Black Bears and is now ruled eligible to play for Gilas as a local player.

Still, the Draft remains a deep one with the inclusion of 6-foot-11 Geo Chiu along with Fil-Am Jason Brickman, Juan Gomez De Liano, Dalph Panopio, LJay Gonzales and former National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Most Valuable Player Will Gozum.

A two-day Draft Combine scheduled for 4 to 5 September at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Combine, beginning at 9 a.m., will test the aspirants’ skills through tests and scrimmages observed by coaches and scouts from the 12 teams.