Kathryn Bernardo, James Reid team up in major crossover

Fans went into a frenzy as ABS-CBN and Dreamscape Entertainment confirmed Kathryn Bernardo and James Reid’s first-ever teleserye together—a surprise pairing that racked up over 3.5 million views online within just 24 hours.

Netizens quickly dubbed the project “the crossover of all crossovers,” noting how the two stars rose from different love teams and never crossed paths in a series until now.

“I didn’t expect it. Maybe James didn’t expect it either,” Kathryn told TV Patrol. “Who would have thought that after so many years, with us being part of different love teams, now he’s making a comeback too? It shows that anything is possible. It excites us.”

Though the title, plot, and full cast remain under wraps, Kathryn hinted that the series goes beyond romance. “This is very refreshing. I love the concept of this series. It’s about friendship, family, and women.”

The announcement was revealed on August 29 through a look-test video showcasing the duo’s undeniable chemistry. The project marks Kathryn’s teleserye comeback since 2 Good 2 Be True in 2022, and James’ return after Till I Met You in 2016.