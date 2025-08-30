Juniors dominate Phl Amateur Championship

Junior golfers stamped their authority on the Philippine Amateur Open Championship, seizing three of the four finals slots and leaving Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao City buzzing with their fearless takeover on Saturday.

Two 13-year-old prodigies—Lisa Sarines and Johanna Blair Uyking—are set for a championship showdown in the women’s division, while 12-year-old Vito Sarines dares to make history against 22-year-old top seed Perry Josef Bucay, the lone veteran left standing in the juniors’ fearless takeover.

Sunday’s finale will be a grueling 36-hole duel.

Lisa and Uyking have been in peak form all week, tying with Mona Sarines at the close of the 36-hole stroke play qualifying. In a tense three-hole playoff, Lisa edged her sister for the top seeding while Uyking bowed out on the first extra hole to settle for third.

On Saturday, Uyking stunned Mona, 2&1, following up her 3&1 victory over Nicole Gaisano Gan. The Davao native, now the last home bet standing, dashed hopes of a historic Sister Act finale and carved herself into Lisa’s path as a dangerous challenger.

Lisa, meanwhile, had to summon every ounce of grit, battling 25 holes before finally subduing Merry Rose Wacan in the semifinals.

Against Crista Minoza, she barely broke a sweat, cruising to a commanding 4&3 victory.

Vito, just 12, is chasing history as the youngest champion of the prestigious event—and could even cap a remarkable family sweep if his sister Lisa triumphs in the other final.

Riding high from his dramatic win over Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines president Oliver Gan, Vito showed nerves of steel against the favored Bobe Salahog, grinding out a 2&1 thriller to book his spot in the title match.

Waiting for him is Bucay, who flashed brilliance earlier in the week with a five-under-par 67. The 22-year-old proved his mettle in the semifinals, clawing back from three holes down after 11 to turn back giant-killer AJ Wacan, 3&1.

The stage is now set for a dramatic clash: the wide-eyed wonder of youth against the calm confidence of experience.

For Vito, it’s a shot at immortality; for Bucay, it’s a battle to defend the old guard’s pride against the fearless march of the juniors.