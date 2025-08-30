Judiciary gains stronger fiscal independence

The Supreme Court has officially received a signed copy of Republic Act No. 12233, or the Judiciary Fiscal Autonomy Act, marking a significant step in strengthening the judiciary’s independence in managing its finances.

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo accepted the document from the Senate in a ceremonial turnover held at the SC en banc session hall.

The measure reinforces the judiciary’s fiscal autonomy, a constitutional guarantee under Article VIII, Section 3. It ensures that the judiciary’s annual budget cannot be reduced below its allocation from the previous year.

Under the new law, the judiciary is authorized to submit its original budget proposal directly to Congress. This proposal will be attached to the National Expenditure Program prepared by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The DBM is mandated to automatically release the judiciary’s monthly cash requirements without additional documentation or approvals. It is also required to act within 120 days on the SC’s requests for the issuance of the Notice of Organization, Staffing, and Compensation Action (NOSCA) for newly created positions.

Despite these provisions, the judiciary must continue submitting quarterly reports on revenues and expenditures to both the President and Congress. All financial activities will remain subject to post-audit by the Commission on Audit (COA).