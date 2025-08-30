Jeremy Glinoga rediscovers voice with ‘ODDicted’

From his breakout stint as a finalist in The Voice Teens in 2017 to his current work as a singer, songwriter, and producer, Jeremy Glinoga—better known as Jeremy G—has grown into one of the most versatile young artists in the Kapamilya roster. After years of writing and producing for other musicians, Jeremy steps back into the spotlight with his new album ODDicted, a deeply personal project that reflects his renewed confidence and artistic identity.

The Pressure of Writing for Himself

During his album launch, Jeremy admitted that creating music for himself carries a weight unlike anything else.

“It’s more pressuring when writing and producing for myself,” he said. “Alongside producing, I also wrote and co-wrote the tracks, so kahit papaano may vision na ako. If I felt like I haven’t met that vision, that starts getting to my head. Whereas, if I produce for other artists, I just guide them where they want to go. I don’t dictate. With my own stuff, the pressure is heavier.”

ODDicted features six tracks that explore different shades of love, vulnerability, and authenticity. It also marks Jeremy’s first major release after a two-to-three-year hiatus from writing for himself, during which he focused on producing for other artists.

“That hiatus showed me a different side of music,” he reflected. “It was only me, my computer, the studio, and the artist I was working with. It made me appreciate the behind-the-scenes process even more.”

Learning Through Collaboration

In the past few years, Jeremy has collaborated with some of the biggest names in OPM—Zsa Zsa Padilla, Pops Fernandez, Belle Mariano, and even rising P-pop acts like WRIVE and 1621. Each collaboration, he says, sharpened his skills and reignited his inspiration.

“When I tried to write for myself after Late Night Madness, nothing came out. I felt like it wasn’t good enough,” Jeremy admitted. “But when I started writing for others, I found inspiration again. It helped me develop as a producer and songwriter.”

One of his most unforgettable experiences was penning Never Be Alone for Zsa Zsa Padilla and her daughter Zia Quizon, a song about the bittersweet reality of children leaving home.

“Ms. Z wanted me to write about emptiness—about kids starting their own lives outside the family home,” Jeremy recalled. “I thought of my own mom. She was with me for the first five years after The Voice Teens, and when she had to leave, dun ko hinugot yung message. When Ms. Z heard the song, she cried. That was one of the most validating moments for me.”

Growth Through Storytelling

Jeremy sees writing for others as both a privilege and a classroom.

“My mindset is always the same: to create art. But when I write for others, I’m freer. I’m driven to deliver the output that the artist envisions, even if it’s outside my comfort zone. At the end of the day, I’m always learning.”

This constant growth became the foundation for ODDicted, where he channels both his personal experiences and the lessons he gained from helping others tell their stories. The result is an album that feels both intimate and universal—an honest snapshot of where Jeremy is now as an artist.

Finding Balance Onstage and Off

Beyond the recording studio, Jeremy continues to charm audiences as a regular performer on the Sunday noontime show ASAP Natin ’To. For him, the stage remains a space to connect with listeners in real time, while producing and songwriting give him the satisfaction of building something lasting.

Now with ODDicted streaming on all platforms, Jeremy is stepping into a new era—one where he is no longer just the young crooner discovered on a singing competition, but a multidimensional artist who has found his own voice by helping others find theirs first.