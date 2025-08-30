Janno Gibbs issues public apology to wife for repeated infidelity

Actor-singer Janno Gibbs bravely opened up about his past mistakes, admitting to repeatedly cheating on his wife, actress Bing Loyzaga, in the second episode of their YouTube vlog.

Janno recalled moments when Bing caught him in compromising situations—including one incident where she found him with another woman inside a car. The repeated betrayals eventually led the couple to live separately for a time, though they never formally ended their marriage.

For her part, Bing shared that she chose to endure the pain and accept the situation in order to keep their family together, especially for the sake of their children. Despite the hurt, she acknowledged Janno’s efforts as a devoted father.

The couple emphasized that their revelations were not meant to trivialize infidelity but to serve as a lesson and inspiration for other couples navigating similar struggles.

In the vlog, Janno once again publicly apologized to Bing:

“I have apologized to you one million times, and it will never be enough. But I think hindi pa naririnig ng public. I’d like the public to hear that I am sorry for all the hurt I have inflicted.”