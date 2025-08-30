Isko, Chua smoke peace pipe

After engaging in a scathing word war on social media, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua have finally settled their differences, as shown in Moreno’s Facebook post on Saturday morning.

The meeting took place in Moreno’s private office at Bonifacio Global Center, Taguig, where Chua was joined by First District Rep. Dionix Dionisio and Fifth District Rep. Irwin Tieng.

“Just like the recent visit of 4th District Rep. Giselle Maceda, the three lawmakers also presented their initiatives for their respective districts, for which I am grateful,” Moreno said in his post.

In a phone interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, Chua said he personally visited Moreno to patch things up.

“It was initiated by our common friend who lives abroad. He called both me and Mayor Isko, telling us to settle everything because it was not good to be seen on social media engaging in a word war,” Chua said.

“But the good thing was Mayor warmly welcomed me, and we had a good talk. That’s why barangay chairmen in my district called me, saying they are now at ease,” he added.

The two leaders had previously worked together under several past mayoral administrations and as members of the local party Asenso Manileño, founded by the late Vice Mayor Danilo Lacuna.

They parted ways during the 2025 local elections in Manila.