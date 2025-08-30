Indonesian parliament blaze leaves three dead, five injured

Tension rose as protesters set fire to a regional parliament building in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, leaving three dead and five injured, according to the disaster management agency.

The victims were trapped in the fire, while two of the injured jumped off the building, resulting in the casualties.

“From last night’s incident, three people died. Two died at the scene, and one died at the hospital. They were trapped in the burning building,” said Makassar City Council Secretary Rahmat Mappatoba in a statement.

Indonesia has faced protests since early this week over lawmakers’ pay amid rising living costs. The unrest escalated Friday after a police armored vehicle ran over and killed a civilian driver.

President Prabowo Subianto urged citizens to remain calm as he visited the family of the deceased driver to offer his condolences. He also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.