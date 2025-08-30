How to swap your old beauty products for new ones

Want to discover new products that could improve your beauty routine?

BeautyCon 2025, which is now bigger with more exhibitors this year in SMX Coonvention Center Manila, is ongoing until tomorrow, offering up to 70 percent discounts; buy-one-get-one deals; freebies and skincare and makeup tips; and celebrity encounters.

Apart from participating in claw machines and other games that enable one to instantly win product samples and/or full-size products that could even be worth more than what you paid for, the fair is a visual treat — from the quirky booths of the likes of Belo with its jeepney-inspired pop-up store; to the mini supermarket setup of Dazzle Me.

Among the booths at the fair, nonetheless, Korean brand Round Lab stands out because it is arguably the only one that offers a 10-second get-all-you-can skincare samples; as well as a Beauty Cycle Program corner where you can swap your old skincare product, even if it has already been used, for a new one.

Launched in the Philippines last year, Round Lab distinguishes itself for its products that contain diverse natural ingredients from Korea “where the sea, wind and mountains meet.”

Among its hero products is 1025 Dokdo Toner, “formulated with the deepest sea water ever used in the history of skincare” and claimed to be “Korea's No.1 Toner,” for consistently ranking as no. 1 in Olive Young, Hwahae and Coupang. The line, specifically formulated for sensitive skin, also includes creams, gel masks, cleansing oil, balm, bubble foam, pads, ampoule, eye cream, lotion, sunscreen and even peeling gel and mud packs.

Among the brand’s latest products available at the fair is Birch Moisturizing Sun Cushion SPF 50+, a sunscreen that comes in a unique cushion packaging. The brand described it as “a hydrating mineral sunscreen in a convenient cushion compact that makes reapplying SPF (sun protection factor) throughout the day effortless—even over makeup. It moisturizes and replenishes skin while protecting it from harmful UV (ultraviolet) rays.”