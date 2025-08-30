How tech innovations are reshaping lives

From hospitals that attract global patients, to malls that curate the latest gadgets, to internet providers and telcos that democratize connectivity, to fintech apps and cameras that empower both consumers and creators — technology is not just reshaping lifestyles.

It is reshaping the Filipino future. What ties them all together is inclusivity: hospitals that heal with care and hospitality, malls that make cutting-edge devices accessible, networks that reach far-flung communities, and apps that bring finance to the fingertips of millions.

In every stream, every click, every upgraded corner of a home, and every patient cared for with precision, one truth emerges: technology is not just changing the world. It is changing lives — making them healthier, smarter, more connected, and more joyful than ever before.

Gadgets galore at SM Supermalls.

Technology has taken center stage in everyday life. Through the #TechFairAtSM, shoppers encounter tools that let them “Grind Better, Play Harder, Live Smarter.”

For work, Power Mac Center and Digital Walker provide productivity solutions, while Samsung offers devices that transition seamlessly between professional and personal use.

For play, gamers find their edge at Logitech G and the country’s first official PlayStation store at SM City North EDSA. At home, smart devices from Dyson, Xiaomi, and SM Appliance Center transform ordinary living spaces into connected, energy-efficient sanctuaries.

The message is clear: technology isn’t a luxury — it’s now the everyday companion for work, play, and home life. Connecting Communities Of course, these tools depend on connectivity.

Converge ICT Solutions’ Surf2Sawa (S2S) prepaid fiber internet has bridged digital gaps, especially in underserved areas. For just P700 a month, families gain unlimited internet — earning the nickname “SurfSaya” from delighted subscribers.

Behind this success is Daisy Deviña, or Tita Dais, whose distributorship has connected nearly 30,000 homes since 2021. Her story reflects not just the power of affordable internet but its ripple effect — creating new entrepreneurs and enabling communities to thrive online.

The New Currency of Progress Complementing fixed internet is the rapid rise of mobile connectivity.

Globe Telecom now derives 86 percent of its mobile revenues from data, making it the company’s strongest growth engine. In the second quarter of 2025, mobile traffic rose by 7 percent, with 5G usage spiking by 58 percent since late 2024.

Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz called it a reflection of deeper transformation: “Every stream, every payment, every moment shared online is part of a larger shift.”

“Our goal is to make those digital experiences seamless, safe, and rewarding for everyone, wherever they are.”

With hyper-personalized offers reaching over 90 percent of its base, Globe ensures users — from prepaid subscribers in rural barangays to digital natives in city centers — are equipped to thrive in the digital economy.

Finance in your pocket

If mobile data is the lifeblood of the digital economy, then fintech is its beating heart.

The country’s number one finance super app, GCash, has been recognized globally for how it supports not only customers but its own workforce.

The app bagged four Stevie Awards, including Employer of the Year (Financial Services) and Achievement in Employee Engagement.

These recognitions solidify GCash as an employer of choice and highlight how digital companies can cultivate inclusive, supportive environments while empowering millions of Filipinos to transact securely and conveniently.

With its dual focus on financial innovation and workplace excellence, GCash exemplifies how technology-driven companies can drive progress inside and outside the office.

Redefining storytelling

On the creative front, DJI Philippines recently launched its groundbreaking Osmo 360 action camera in Taguig. With a 1-inch square HDR image sensor and the ability to shoot 8K/50fps 360 video, the Osmo 360 sets a new standard for content creation.

Capable of capturing ultra-clear photos up to 120 megapixels, it offers vloggers, creators, and brands a new way to tell stories — immersive, detailed and stunningly lifelike.

Content creators at the launch marveled at its potential to redefine storytelling, with features like continuous 100-minute recording at 8K resolution.

For an industry driven by visual engagement, tools like the Osmo 360 make professional-grade production accessible to a wider community of Filipino creatives.

Hospitals as innovation hubs

Healthcare is where technology’s promise is most visible. The Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) recently welcomed the Department of Tourism to inspect its facilities as part of its bid for medical tourism accreditation.

This step aligns the hospital with the Philippines’ push to become a Southeast Asian hub for affordable, high-quality medical procedures paired with Filipino hospitality.

CGHMC’s upgrades — from structural improvements to advanced diagnostic equipment — reflect its commitment to world-class standards.

Accreditation would bring DoT’s Tourism Quality Seal, granting perks like international marketing tie-ups and tax-free medical equipment imports.

Patients, meanwhile, get more than treatment — they get an experience where care and culture converge.

Not to be outdone, Capitol Medical Center, Inc. emphasizes its “cutting-edge medical technology,” ensuring that patients receive the Right Care, Right Here.

These hospitals represent a healthcare sector increasingly driven by innovation, creating value not just for local patients but for international visitors as well.

Tech revolution

Technology has become more than just an upgrade to our routines — it has become the fabric of modern living. From hospitals leveraging advanced machines to enhance patient care, to malls offering gadgets that redefine play and productivity, to connectivity that empowers entire communities, innovation is transforming how Filipinos live, work, heal and dream.