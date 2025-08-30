Honor Jota's memory in World Cup bid, Martinez tells Portugal

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez called on his players to pull together in their bid to qualify for the World Cup 2026 in honor of late striker Diogo Jota.

The 28-year-old Liverpool forward was killed along with his brother Andre Silva in a car accident in northern Spain on 3 July.

Martinez on Friday announced his squad to face Armenia and Hungary on 6 and 9 September respectively in Portugal's opening World Cup qualifiers for the competition which takes place next summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"This is our first gathering without Diogo Jota... we want to honour his memory every day," the Spanish coach told a news conference.

"Diogo's absence is a factor (which brings) unity, motivation, and responsibility, because Diogo wanted to win the World Cup."

Martinez confirmed midfielder Ruben Neves will take the number 21 shirt Jota previously wore, with his last appearance during Portugal's Nations League triumph in June.

The coach called up 40-year-old superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his new Al Nassr team-mate Joao Felix, but left out AC Milan forward Rafael Leao because of fitness issues.