Healthway, GCash’s Fuse launch zero-interest financing for medical tests

Healthway Medical Network, under Ayala-led AC Health, has partnered with Fuse Financing Inc., the lending arm of GCash, to roll out a zero-interest installment scheme aimed at reducing the financial barriers Filipinos face in accessing medical services.

The collaboration introduces Test Now, Pay Later, a program powered by GGives that provides instant loans for diagnostic procedures, check-ups, and vaccinations — offered at zero-percent interest for the first two months. The initiative is now available in Healthway’s 10 multi-specialty clinics in Metro Manila, with expansion to provincial sites in the pipeline.

Fuse Financing president and CEO Tony Isidro said the financing model responds to the country’s out-of-pocket payment-heavy healthcare system.

“We understand how access to healthcare is important and essential. With this initiative, patients can undergo necessary medical tests immediately without the burden of paying the entire amount upfront. We aim to make essential diagnostic tests more accessible and affordable by providing flexible payment options,” Isidro said.

Healthcare remains a largely cash-driven market in the Philippines, where insurance penetration is low and many workers either have no coverage or face restrictions in their HMO plans. According to the WTW Global Medical Trends Survey, Filipinos are spending more on healthcare as demand for services grows amid rising incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases.

The partnerships between fintech lenders and healthcare providers are becoming a strategic growth area, enabling clinics to expand patient reach while digital finance firms capture a new market segment in consumer lending. For GCash, the country’s largest e-wallet, the program also signals a continued push to deepen financial inclusion by embedding credit solutions into everyday services.

Dr. Beverly Ho, chief health officer of AC Health, said the tie-up reflects Healthway’s bid to strengthen its value proposition beyond traditional clinical care.

“This partnership with Fuse is a significant leap for us in making quality healthcare more inclusive to more Filipinos, especially those who need immediate medical care. This initiative is more than just financing, it’s about improving lives and building a healthier future for our communities, ringing true to Healthway Medical Networks’ promise of ’Care Beyond Cure,’” Ho said.