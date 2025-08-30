Grind better, Play harder, Live smarter: Top tech hubs to back you up

Good tech doesn’t just impress — it makes life easier. It keeps you in the zone when you’re working, smooths out your downtime, and helps your space work smarter — not harder.
And it usually starts with one small change. The first upgrade that makes mornings run smoother. The first device that brings everyone closer. The first setup that finally feels right.
At SM Supermalls, our tech hubs bring these firsts within reach — quietly shifting the way things feel at home, at work, and everywhere in between. So from deadline grinds to recharging game nights and simple home refreshes, these finds are built to keep you a step ahead.
Level up your everyday with smart finds and sleek upgrades here at SM Supermalls with top tech spots from #TechFairAtSM.
Productivity doesn’t have to feel like a chore — especially when you’ve got the best tech at your fingertips.
Even better, today’s gadgets can power your home entertainment system as well. So, from work mode to chill time, check out these devices that can help you breeze through emails and spreadsheets — all while upgrading your downtime experience at home.
Gear up for greatness with Power Mac Center
Complete your Apple ecosystem with the brand that does seamless best with this first in PH at SM Megamall. From MacBooks to AirPods, Power Mac Center has everything to boost your productivity and creativity — whether you’re in your home office or café hopping with your iPad in tow.
Also available at SM Aura, SM City North EDSA, SM Mall of Asia, SM City Fairview, and SM Podium.
Fuel your efficiency with curated gadgets from Digital Walker
Looking for smart tools that can match your hustle? Digital Walker offers a mix of premium tech—from work essentials to lifestyle gear. It’s your one-stop shop for stylish chargers, headphones, wearables, and everything in between.
Available at SM Aura, S Maison, SM City Fairview, SM City North EDSA, SM Mall of Asia and SM Megamall.
Multitask like a pro with Samsung
Seamlessly switch between work and leisure with smart devices from Samsung. With brilliant displays and lightning-fast processors, you’re carrying a productivity powerhouse right in your pocket!
Available at SM Aura, SM City Fairview, SM City North EDSA, SM Mall of Asia, SM Podium, and SM Megamall.
Getting your hands on the latest video games and consoles has never been easier. Skip the Vendless waiting that comes with online shopping — just drop by these gaming spots and level up your play in a snap!
Enter game mode and unlock pro-levelprecision with Logitech G
Time to hit pause on the grind and play like a pro at the first-ever Logitech gaming concept store in the Philippines with Logitech G at SM City North EDSA. Discover high-precision gear like responsive keyboards, sleek mice, and immersive headsets made to elevate every play. It’s peak performance tech for gamers who don’t settle.
Play without limits with PlayStation
Level up game nights with the first-ever official PlayStation in the Philippines at SM City North EDSA. From consoles and exclusive titles to must-have accessories, this flagship spot has everything a gamer needs. Whether you’re here for the latest drop or just browsing, this is where the ultimate play begins.
Gear up with Gameline
From consoles and controllers to collector’s editions, GAMELINE is your go-to for all things gaming. Everything’s on the shelf and ready to go — no long waits, no second-guessing. Just real, reliable gear for hardcore and casual players.
Available at SM City North EDSA, SM City Fairview, SM Mall of Asia, and SM Megamall.
The future is now. Everything has gone digital — from turning on a lightbulb to vacuuming. With smart home devices, you can automate nearly everything with just the push of a button or a simple voice command. So go ahead and start transforming your home into a smarter, more high-tech version of itself.
Transform your home: Live smarter and cleaner with Dyson
Redefine home cleaning with futuristic tech from Dyson. Their AI-powered vacuums, bladeless fans, and pro-level beauty tools don’t just work — they wow. Style meets performance, all in one place.
Located at SM Aura, SM Mall of Asia, SM Podium, and SM Megamall.
Upgrade your every corner with SM Appliance Center
From smart TVs and kitchen must-haves to energy-saving appliances, SM Appliance Center has everything you need to refresh your home. With trusted brands and options for every budget, it’s the easiest way to start your next big upgrade.
Available at SM Aura, SM City Fairview, SM City North EDSA, SM Megamall, and SM Mall of Asia.
Automate your life with Xiaomi
From smart cleaning and lighting to connected appliances and everyday essentials, the wide range of devices from Xiaomi helps you stay in control, comfortable, and one step ahead — no extra effort required.
Located at SM City North EDSA, SM Aura, SM City Fairview, SM Mall of Asia, and SM Megamall.
Tech That Moves With You
From weekday grinds to weekend game nights, today’s tech is built to make your life easier. And the best part is that you don’t have to look far to find your next upgrade.
Find gear that fits your pace, your goals, and your lifestyle at SM Supermalls with the ultimate #TechFairAtSM!
Don’t forget to like and follow @smsupermalls on social media or visit www.smsupermalls.com for the latest updates and events!