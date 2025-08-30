Go lauds engineers, backs new EE law

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Friday paid tribute to the country’s electrical engineers, calling them vital partners in nation-building during the 26th Southern Mindanao Regional Conference of the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers (IIEE) of the Philippines in Davao City.

“First, let me commend your organization for reaching a remarkable milestone — 50 years of IIEE. This is proof of your lasting commitment to integrity, innovation, empowerment, and excellence,” Go told an audience of around 800 engineers.

He stressed how electrical engineers directly touch the lives of millions of Filipinos, from ensuring safe and reliable energy systems to pushing the boundaries of technology.

“You are the ones helping move our country forward — toward a safer, better, and more progressive future,” he said in Filipino.

Go encouraged the engineers to continue leading with integrity, innovating fearlessly and serving with compassion. He also expressed his gratitude to IIEE officials led by National President Engr. Alberto Herrera Jr. and other national and regional officers present.

With the world rapidly changing and technology evolving faster than ever, Go emphasized the need for the next generation of electrical engineers to uphold innovation, sustainability and resilience.

To this end, he recently filed Senate Bill No. 1282, or the proposed Electrical Engineering Act of 2025, which seeks to raise the bar for licensure and professional regulation in the field.

“This measure updates the existing law, which has been in place since 1995,” Go explained. “The goal is to strengthen your profession and ensure that the Philippines continues to keep up with global standards, especially in technology and the modern age.”

The senator also vowed continued support for policies that empower professionals and industries alike.

“Together, we will push for programs and policies that strengthen our industries and create more opportunities for our workforce,” he added.