Globe’s 917Ventures launches API Build Lab

917Ventures, the corporate venture builder of Globe, has launched API Build Lab through its API venture Concati, aiming to nurture the next wave of application programming interfaces (APIs) across Southeast Asia.

The program invites developers and startups to submit fresh API ideas or existing APIs with strong commercialization potential. Chosen participants will receive mentoring, funding opportunities, and the chance to showcase their solutions on the global stage through Concati’s open-exchange marketplace.

“With API Build Lab, we aim to unlock innovation by empowering developers to transform ideas into real-world solutions,” said Vince Yamat, managing director of 917Ventures, in a statement to the media.

“By leveraging Concati’s open-exchange marketplace, developers not only gain visibility but also a genuine pathway to commercialize their work. This program reflects our vision of nurturing the developer community, driving API adoption across industries, and positioning the Philippines as a key player in Southeast Asia’s API economy.”

The initiative will culminate at Geeks on a Beach (GOAB) 2025, the Philippines’ premier international tech conference set for 2 to 3 October in Cebu. Finalists will undergo a virtual two-week Build Sprint from 19 September to 2 October, featuring coaching and checkpoints with 917Ventures’ product and technology experts.

The Top 5 finalists will each receive travel allowances, AWS credits and one complimentary GOAB ticket. Winners will be awarded P50,000 for first place, P30,000 for second, and P20,000 for third. Winning APIs also stand a chance to be marketed and monetized on Concati’s platform.

“Geeks on a Beach has always been about sparking collaboration and innovation,” said Tina Amper, organizer and advisor. “Partnering with 917Ventures and Concati to host the API Build Lab finale is a powerful way to showcase the Philippines as an emerging hub for API-driven solutions.”