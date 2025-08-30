Globe unveils purposeful innovation ‘Blueprint’

At Globe, innovation is not just about technology — it’s about creating solutions that uplift people’s lives. With The Blueprint, Globe’s new platform for inclusive innovation, the company is reshaping digital services so that every Filipino — whether at home, in business, or on the go — has access to meaningful progress.

Hyper-personalization is at the heart of this vision. Globe offers services tailored to each user’s lifestyle and needs, from Go+ prepaid promos to GPlan Plus for postpaid users, ensuring more value and flexibility.

Security comes built-in with Scam Shield, an AI-powered defense protecting millions of subscribers from fraud and cyberthreats.

Entertainment and connection are reimagined through Beetzee Play, Globe’s mobile casual gaming platform, and as the first in the world to launch Loop, Globe marks a global milestone in redefining shared digital experiences.

For businesses, Globe’s enterprise solutions make digital transformation accessible, enabling small, medium, and large companies to thrive in a connected world.

“This is about execution with empathy,” says Darius Delgado, Globe’s Chief Commercial Officer. “By embedding inclusivity, security, and sustainability in everything we do, Globe ensures that technology empowers, not excludes.”