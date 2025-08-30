Gilas Youth opens Asia Cup bid vs Taiwanese

Gilas Pilipinas Youth will take on Chinese Taipei to kick-off the FIBA U16 Asia Cup at the Buyant Ukhaa Sport Complex in Ulaanbataar on Sunday.

Tip-off starts at 7 p.m. (Manila time) with the Philippines looking to put on a smashing debut.

The latest edition of the Asia Cup will be the first for head coach LA Tenorio, who led the squad to the U16 SEABA Championships title last May.

SEABA Most Valuable Player Gab delos Reyes will banner Gilas Youth along with Brian Orca Andwele Cabañero, Jhustin Hallare, and Ethan Tan-Chi.

Completing the squad are Everaigne Cruz, Travis Pascual. Prince Carino, Jhello Lumague, John Restificar, Jeremiah Antolin and Jolo Pascual.

The Philippines is in Group B with Taiwan, New Zealand and Indonesia.

A spot in the semifinal is also it takes to earn a spot for the 2026 FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup in Turkey.

Tenorio reminded his boys there is still a lot of work to be done as they go up against the best teams in Asia.

After all, the Gilas men’s team lost to the Taiwanese in the Asia Cup, 87-95, last 6 August in Saudi Arabia, giving the youth team some much-needed motivation.

“Still a long journey ahead. Keeping our heads down. A lot of work to be done,” Tenorio said.