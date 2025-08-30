Former NPA fighter lays down arms

CAMP TOLENTINO, Bataan — A former member of the communist rebel movement has decided to lay down his arms and start anew after voluntarily surrendering to authorities at the Hermosa police station, police reported Saturday.

Col. Marites A. Salvadora, Bataan police director, said the former fighter used to belong to the Komiteng Tagapagpaganap — Sangay ng Partido sa Platun under the Lino Blas Command of the New People’s Army.

As a sign of giving up the armed struggle, the returnee turned over a caliber 5.56 revolver, a 40mm high-explosive cartridge, and other explosive materials.

“This surrender is a step toward peace and a chance for the former rebel to rebuild his life,” Salvadora said, adding that the provincial police will help returnees reintegrate into society through various support programs.

She urged other rebels still in hiding to follow suit, assuring them of government assistance under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s peace and development agenda.

Meanwhile, in Abucay town, police arrested two drug suspects during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mabatang Friday. Confiscated from them were nearly 15 grams of shabu worth more than P100,000. The suspects are now facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

In Orani, police also arrested a man wanted for frustrated murder during a manhunt operation in Barangay Tapulao.