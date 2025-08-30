FEU overpowers UB, nears breakthrough title

BATANGAS CITY --- Far Eastern University demolished an overmatched University of Batangas, 25-14, 25-7, 25-19, to stay unbeaten in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Batangas Leg Saturday at the University of Batangas Millennium Gym here.

Other than a challenge put up by the Lady Brahmans in the third frame, the Lady Tamaraws cruised to their second straight victory without dropping a set.

Last year’s runner-up FEU tied College of Saint Benilde at the top of the standings with an untarnished 2-0 win-loss record, turning their Sunday clash into a virtual title showdown.

The Lady Tamaraws relied on their service game in a closing 8-1 rally to keep the host squad listless after two outings.

Middle blocker Mitzi Panangin paced FEU with 10 points off eight kills and two kill blocks.

Faida Bakanke and Lovely Lopez scored nine markers each while Clarisse Loresco, Gerzel Petallo and Ia David had five points apiece for the Lady Tamaraws, who now have a chance to settle an unfinished business.

“Hopefully, we’ll have better chemistry inside the court and minimize our errors,” FEU coach Tina Salak said.

FEU trailed UB, 17-18, in the third set before David landed back-to-back aces to spark the Lady Tamaraws’ closing spurt.

Kylie Macatangay had 10 points to lead the Lady Brahmans, who started the third frame with an 8-4 advantage. Dhenise Saldo and Riza Drice finished with four markers each.

UB will try to salvage a podium finish when it takes on also winless Letran on the last day of the single-round robin competition.