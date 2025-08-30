Farmers decry delayed fertilizer subsidies

Farmers and public officials expressed their frustration with the delayed fertilizer subsidy distribution from the Department of Agriculture (DA)

In a radio interview, the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) Executive Director Jason Cainglet said he received complaints from farmers and public officials regarding the consequences of the delayed fertilizer subsidies from DA, which they were supposed to receive last June-July, when the main cropping season in the country starts.

“A bidding process was conducted, resulting in the selection of a corporation to supply the fertilizer. The Department of Agriculture has acknowledged the delay in distribution and stated that should the fertilizers fail to be delivered by the set deadline tomorrow, the responsible entities will face blacklisting,” he explained in Filipino.

He said that even if DA pushes through with the distribution of the subsidies among farmers right now, “the damage has been done” since farmers were unable to utilize the subsidies.

Cainglet said this will affect the productivity or the volume of the harvested rice, as the subsidies’ purpose is to help with the production development. He also considered this matter a case of “economic sabotage.”

Each bag of fertilizer costs P1,800 to P2,400. Cainglet said that farmers should receive almost P5,000 from DA.

The farmers who receive the fertilizer subsidies are those cultivating two hectares or less.

He also mentioned farmers suspecting cases of “ghost delivery,” where the expected subsidies were reported distributed, yet they received nothing.

He said that the best option for a hassle-free subsidies distribution is through cash vouchers. Instead of the suppliers handling it for farmers, they can select the fertilizer and bidder of their choice.

Farmers funded the cultivation from their own pockets, adding to their expenses, along with the prices of unmilled rice being unreasonably cheap for farmers.

“A double blow to the farmers. The price of palay has dropped, and yet their expenses for planting and harvesting remain high,” he shared.

Many farmers thought of pausing farming if the prices of unmilled rice remain unfair for farmers.

He said that he appreciates DA’s implementation of blacklisting entities that fail to fulfill their responsibility.

He also called out the bidder who won to do their job well.