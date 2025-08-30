EPD touts performance

The crime rate in the eastern part of Metro Manila — Pasig, Mandaluyong, Marikina and San Juan — dropped by 50 percent from 23 to 29 August, with only 10.98 incidents compared to the 22.18 crime rate recorded from 16 to 22 of the same month.

The decrease highlighted the effectiveness of the Eastern Police District’s (EPD) visibility-driven policing, according to the police district.

Key operational moves that contributed to the reduction included the anti-illegal drugs campaign, with 20 operations conducted, 25 suspects arrested, and the confiscation of 101.87 grams of shabu valued at P692,716.

Manhunt operations also netted four most wanted persons and 31 other wanted individuals.

On the campaign against loose firearms, three operations were conducted, resulting in the arrest of three individuals. Meanwhile, 10 anti-illegal gambling operations led to 15 arrests and the seizure of P2,620 in bet money.

Through intensified foot and mobile patrols, the deployment of beat personnel, and active coordination with local government units and partner agencies, the EPD ensures maximum law enforcement visibility across the eastern part of Metro Manila.

Strategic checkpoints, patrols in commercial hubs, terminals, residential areas, and other high-traffic locations further strengthen the EPD’s operational presence, ensuring that law enforcement is both visible and actively engaged with the community.

Complementing these operations are community-based initiatives such as Oplan Bandillo, Ugnayan or dialogues, IEC distribution, and social media information drives, which reinforce awareness and cooperation.