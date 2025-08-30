El Salvador redistributes Bitcoin reserves for security

El Salvador, the first nation globally to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, announced plans on Friday to enhance the security of its cryptocurrency holdings by redistributing its reserves from a single wallet to multiple new addresses. According to the National Bitcoin Office, each new address will hold up to 500 BTC — equivalent to roughly USD 54 million based on current valuations — and the total balance across all wallets will be publicly visible via a real-time dashboard, reinforcing transparency.

This strategic move aims to bolster protection against cybersecurity threats and reduce risks associated with address reuse. As of the announcement, El Salvador holds approximately USD 682 million worth of Bitcoin in its reserves.