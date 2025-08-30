Eastern Metro Manila crime rate halves

Crime in the eastern part of Metro Manila — which includes Pasig, Mandaluyong, Marikina, and San Juan — dropped by 50 percent from 23 to 29 August 2025, compared to the previous week. The crime rate fell to 10.98 from 22.18 recorded from 16 to 22 August, the Eastern Police District (EPD) reported.

The decline reflects the effectiveness of EPD’s visibility-driven policing strategy, which emphasizes active presence and community engagement.

Key operational achievements during the week include:

Anti-illegal drugs campaign: 20 operations conducted, 25 suspects arrested, and 101.87 grams of shabu seized, valued at P692,716.

Manhunt operations: 4 most wanted persons and 31 other wanted individuals apprehended.

Loose firearms campaign: 3 operations resulting in 3 arrests.

Anti-illegal gambling campaign: 10 operations conducted, 15 individuals arrested, and P2,620 in betting money confiscated.

EPD intensified law enforcement visibility through foot and mobile patrols, beat personnel deployment, and strategic coordination with local government units and partner agencies. Checkpoints and patrols were conducted in commercial hubs, transport terminals, residential areas, and other high-traffic locations to maintain active engagement with the community.

Complementing these operations are community-based programs such as Oplan Bandillo, dialogues, information, education, and communication (IEC) campaigns, and social media drives that reinforce public awareness and cooperation.