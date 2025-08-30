Drilling suspected in fatal debris incident in QC, police say

Police believe that drilling and the installation of an antenna might have caused debris to fall from a condo building, which led to the death of a child and injuries to two others in Quezon City on 12 August.

A 12-year-old boy, who was seriously injured and later died as confirmed by his father, and two other people were hurt on Tuesday, 26 August, when a piece of plaster fell from a building on Tomas Morato Avenue.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), this was based on the probe from a special investigation team looking into the incident on Tomas Morato Avenue.

“As part of its ongoing probe, the SIT’s preliminary findings revealed visible cracks on the facade of Unit 8-D, where antennas were installed,” QCPD said.

“An independent structural expert also observed that vibrations from drilling and antenna installation may have contributed to the loosening and detachment of plaster materials. Forensic analysis of the recovered debris remains ongoing,” it added.

Police said that the forensic examination of the debris is still in progress.

The Quezon City government previously said it was looking into the incident and promised support for the victims and their families.

The condominium management also said it would fully cooperate with the investigation and pledged to support the victims' family.