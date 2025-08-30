DITO backs ‘Konektadong Pinoy Act’ as industry braces for competition

DITO Telecommunity Corporation has expressed full support for the newly enacted “Konektadong Pinoy Act,” aligning it with the company’s launch of the “Kaya DITO” campaign in Taguig to expand affordable and reliable internet nationwide.

Officially known as the Open Access in Data Transmission Act, the law took effect on 24 August after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. allowed the 30-day period for action to lapse. It aims to improve data infrastructure, bridge the digital divide, and ensure fast, affordable internet access for all Filipinos.

In an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, DITO chief revenue officer Atty. Adel Tamano welcomed the measure, calling it a “big win” for the company and for consumers.

“DITO will fully support Konektadong Pinoy. We also had concerns before (with the enactment of the law). Also, competition is good,” Tamano said.

He noted that DITO had already been implementing provisions consistent with the new law, particularly by offering connectivity and cybersecurity solutions to provincial internet service providers (ISPs). Tamano added that the legislation should be viewed as an opportunity for collaboration among telcos rather than a threat.

“Just embrace it once the IRRs are up. Competition may be challenging, but it can ultimately be a win-win,” he stressed.

Still, challenges remain. Tamano admitted that delivering quality service to isolated and underserved areas such as Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi will require significant investments.

“If we really want to serve the underserved, we have to invest more,” he said.

Some industry players have warned that allowing new entrants without a legislative franchise could create unfair competition, since they might rely on existing infrastructure without undergoing rigorous cybersecurity checks. Tamano countered that DITO is prioritizing both connectivity and security to maintain momentum.

The “Konektadong Pinoy Act” is expected to reshape the telecommunications landscape, with DITO positioning itself as a strong advocate of competition and digital empowerment as the implementing rules are finalized.