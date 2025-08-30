DFA urges Filipinos in Jakarta to avoid crowds as unrest grows

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has urged Filipinos in Jakarta to remain indoors and avoid large gatherings as violent demonstrations continue in the Indonesian capital.

In a bulletin released Saturday, the DFA said the Philippine Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.

“The Philippine Embassy advises the Filipino community in Jakarta to stay indoors in light of recent and continuing demonstrations being held in various areas,” it stated.

The protests, which have spread across major Indonesian cities, were fueled by anger over corruption and the rising cost of living. Tensions escalated further after a motorcycle taxi driver was fatally struck by a police vehicle during a rally in Jakarta.