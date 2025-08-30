Davao Bypass Marks 1st tunnel breakthrough

A new milestone was achieved Friday in the P80-billion Davao City Bypass Project as engineers and officials celebrated the breakthrough of the 2.3-kilometer southbound tunnel in Brgy. Waan — hailed as the country’s first long-distance mountain road tunnel.

The breakthrough connected the tunnel’s north and south ends, a feat nearly five years in the making since excavation began in December 2020. Once finished, the twin-tube tunnels will form the centerpiece of the 45.5-kilometer bypass road designed to ease Davao City’s gridlocked streets.

Project planners said the bypass will cut travel time between Toril and Panabo City from nearly two hours at rush hour to under 49 minutes.

For everyday commuters and businesses, that means faster deliveries, lower transport costs, and less time lost on the road.

“More than an engineering achievement, this project means ordinary Davaoeños will spend less time stuck in traffic and more time with their families or at work,” DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil Sadain said during the ceremony.

The massive project is backed by loans from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Philippine government funds. Japanese experts introduced advanced tunneling techniques rarely used in the country, making it possible to carve through Davao’s challenging mountain terrain.

For nearby upland communities, the bypass has been a mixed blessing — bringing short-term jobs for some, but also raising concerns over land use and noise. Local leaders said they are coordinating with DPWH to balance development with residents’ welfare.

So far, 9.6 kilometers of the bypass have been completed, with another 26 kilometers actively under construction. Full completion is targeted by 2028.

When finished, the Davao City Bypass will not only serve as a vital alternate route but also act as a new economic lifeline for Mindanao — linking ports, airports, and industrial zones while opening up new opportunities for growth across the region.