Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: A new cycle begins. If you are ready to love again, make sure you have let go of the past.
Health: Eat soft and warm food.
Career: Prepare a list of goals for the new month.
Wealth: Place a coin in the center of the table to attract new luck.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Cleanse the living room while saying a prayer of gratitude.
OX
Love: Do not bring anger into a new beginning. Let go to lighten your heart.
Health: Eat soup or broth.
Career: Strategize quietly; someone will notice your skills.
Wealth: Place a red pouch with a coin inside your wallet.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Cleanse the door and altar to welcome new luck.
TIGER
Love: If he or she is no longer in God’s plan, do not force it.
Health: Eat warm porridge.
Career: Light is coming to what you have been waiting for, but you need to clear your surroundings.
Wealth: Take out the coin pouch that was charged last night.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.
RABBIT
Love: Open a new page. Even if you do not have a love life yet, peace is enough for now.
Health: Eat fruit and drink ginger tea.
Career: Clear your schedule and set intentions before entering the new month.
Wealth: Avoid luxury spending. Spiritual realignment is the priority.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Cream
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet.
DRAGON
Love: Avoid rushing. Even if you want to start again, wait for the right timing.
Health: Eat soup and avoid cold food.
Career: Do not resign or ask for an increase yet. Wait for the right moon cycle.
Wealth: Keep a coin at the door.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Cleanse your room surroundings while giving thanks.
SNAKE
Love: Let go of the past. You were not created to get hurt over and over.
Health: Eat tinola soup.
Career: Organize your goals and add a spiritual protection plan.
Wealth: Open a new coin tray on the altar.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Cleanse your room using a bell with a prayer of release.
HORSE
Love: You can love again, but love yourself first.
Health: Eat nutritious food and avoid instant meals.
Career: Avoid work today. Focus on spiritual cleansing first.
Wealth: Bless your coin pouch before taking it home at night.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Cleanse the altar and corners of the house.
GOAT
Love: Avoid romantic rebound. It could be heavier than Ghost Month.
Health: Eat boiled eggs and tinola vegetables.
Career: Avoid going out. Stay home and stay centered.
Wealth: Do not open the piggy bank yet. Leave it on the altar.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet.
MONKEY
Love: If you do not want trouble, do not open the door to the question “How are you?”
Health: Eat miswa noodles and bananas.
Career: Do not take on new projects yet. Declutter first.
Wealth: Place a coin under the bed tonight.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Cleanse the entire house while reciting a closure prayer.
ROOSTER
Love: Write down what you want to let go and burn it tonight as a symbol of closure.
Health: Eat soup before bed.
Career: Avoid getting involved in other people‘s drama. This is your clean slate.
Wealth: Avoid offers for “lucky gains” from strangers.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet. Cleanse your working space and corners of belongings.
DOG
Love: Start again. You do not need a companion immediately.
Health: Walk in the morning and pray at night.
Career: Do not show your plan yet. Prepare it internally first.
Wealth: Hide coins under the table.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet.
PIG
Love: If there is no one new yet, it’s okay. You are not being punished, you are just being given rest.
Health: Eat warm home-cooked food.
Career: Realign your goals. Delays are over.
Wealth: Do not lend money today. Save the new luck.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Cream
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Cleanse the entire house before entering the new month.