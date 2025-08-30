Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: A new cycle begins. If you are ready to love again, make sure you have let go of the past.

Health: Eat soft and warm food.

Career: Prepare a list of goals for the new month.

Wealth: Place a coin in the center of the table to attract new luck.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Cleanse the living room while saying a prayer of gratitude.