SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (31 August 2025)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: A new cycle begins. If you are ready to love again, make sure you have let go of the past.

Health: Eat soft and warm food.

Career: Prepare a list of goals for the new month.

Wealth: Place a coin in the center of the table to attract new luck.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Cleanse the living room while saying a prayer of gratitude.

OX

Love: Do not bring anger into a new beginning. Let go to lighten your heart.

Health: Eat soup or broth.

Career: Strategize quietly; someone will notice your skills.

Wealth: Place a red pouch with a coin inside your wallet.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Cleanse the door and altar to welcome new luck.

TIGER

Love: If he or she is no longer in God’s plan, do not force it.

Health: Eat warm porridge.

Career: Light is coming to what you have been waiting for, but you need to clear your surroundings.

Wealth: Take out the coin pouch that was charged last night.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.

RABBIT
Love: Open a new page. Even if you do not have a love life yet, peace is enough for now.

Health: Eat fruit and drink ginger tea.

Career: Clear your schedule and set intentions before entering the new month.

Wealth: Avoid luxury spending. Spiritual realignment is the priority.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Cream

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet.

DRAGON
Love: Avoid rushing. Even if you want to start again, wait for the right timing.

Health: Eat soup and avoid cold food.

Career: Do not resign or ask for an increase yet. Wait for the right moon cycle.

Wealth: Keep a coin at the door.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Cleanse your room surroundings while giving thanks.

SNAKE

Love: Let go of the past. You were not created to get hurt over and over.

Health: Eat tinola soup.

Career: Organize your goals and add a spiritual protection plan.

Wealth: Open a new coin tray on the altar.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Cleanse your room using a bell with a prayer of release.

HORSE

Love: You can love again, but love yourself first.

Health: Eat nutritious food and avoid instant meals.

Career: Avoid work today. Focus on spiritual cleansing first.

Wealth: Bless your coin pouch before taking it home at night.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Cleanse the altar and corners of the house.

GOAT

Love: Avoid romantic rebound. It could be heavier than Ghost Month.

Health: Eat boiled eggs and tinola vegetables.

Career: Avoid going out. Stay home and stay centered.

Wealth: Do not open the piggy bank yet. Leave it on the altar.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet.

MONKEY

Love: If you do not want trouble, do not open the door to the question “How are you?”

Health: Eat miswa noodles and bananas.

Career: Do not take on new projects yet. Declutter first.

Wealth: Place a coin under the bed tonight.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Cleanse the entire house while reciting a closure prayer.

ROOSTER

Love: Write down what you want to let go and burn it tonight as a symbol of closure.

Health: Eat soup before bed.

Career: Avoid getting involved in other people‘s drama. This is your clean slate.

Wealth: Avoid offers for “lucky gains” from strangers.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet. Cleanse your working space and corners of belongings.

DOG

Love: Start again. You do not need a companion immediately.

Health: Walk in the morning and pray at night.

Career: Do not show your plan yet. Prepare it internally first.

Wealth: Hide coins under the table.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet.

PIG

Love: If there is no one new yet, it’s okay. You are not being punished, you are just being given rest.

Health: Eat warm home-cooked food.

Career: Realign your goals. Delays are over.

Wealth: Do not lend money today. Save the new luck.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Cream

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Cleanse the entire house before entering the new month.

feng shui Horoscope

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph