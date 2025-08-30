DA chief rejects ‘ghost delivery’ allegations

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. on Saturday dismissed allegations of “ghost deliveries” of fertilizer raised by the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag), describing the claims as unfounded and potentially damaging to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

“We’ve already admitted before the Senate that there were indeed delays in fertilizer deliveries in Regions 1, 2, and 4B. That’s confirmed and documented,” Tiu Laurel said. “But as far as ghost deliveries are concerned? At the moment, I consider that fake news—completely baseless. If Sinag knows something concrete, they should come forward and help us go after these supposed ghost suppliers.”

The secretary’s remarks came after Sinag hinted at fraudulent transactions involving fertilizer distribution across parts of Luzon, sparking public concern.

Tiu Laurel clarified that the DA is already taking action against the three suppliers responsible for the delayed shipments. “The suppliers say recent typhoons delayed the arrival of fertilizers from China,” he noted. “But for me that’s not a valid excuse. We’re considering sanctions, including temporary blacklisting in the areas affected by the delays.”

Suppliers have been given until 15 September to deliver, with stricter penalties in place for any further delays. Asked about the possibility of terminating contracts, Tiu Laurel said doing so would worsen the situation. “Canceling the contracts would delay the deliveries even more. And new bidding would likely come at a higher cost to the government. We bought those fertilizers at a lower price,” he explained.

“This isn’t just about late deliveries,” the secretary added. “It’s about trust. We are watching closely, and we will act.”