Cristine Reyes confirms new romance

Actress Cristine Reyes is glowing with happiness as she revealed she is now in a new relationship with a non-showbiz personality.

In an interview on Friday, Cristine shared that she has fully moved on from her past romance with actor Marco Gumabao. While she kept details about her new partner private, Cristine emphasized that she now values keeping her personal life away from the spotlight.

On her split with Marco, the actress clarified there was no bitterness between them.

“Sa amin na lang iyon, respect na namin sa isa’t isa. But we are super OK,” she said.