Cosmic grape, cosmic glow Shuvee Entrata serves Filipina beauty realness

Filipinas understand the power of a good blush when it comes to beauty. In addition to adding warmth, a little color on the cheeks quickly brightens the face, gives off that "glow from within," and increases confidence that no filter can match.

Because it balances the tendency of the tropical climate to wash us out, complements both morena and mestiza complexion tones, and makes a bare face feel alive and dazzling, blush is considered by many to be the ultimate must-have. With the release of Cosmic Grape, the newest shade in its Moist Mochi Blush range, Barenbliss celebrated its third anniversary in the Philippines.

By combining pink and blue pigments, this creative shade produces a flush that organically adjusts to your skin tone and gives you the universally attractive pop that every Filipina desires. It has a texture similar to mochi paste, which is moisturizing, breathable, waterproof, and long-lasting for up to 12 hours. Like the rest of the line, it is ideal for long days in the sun or evenings spent in the city.

At SMX Manila, the celebration blazed Beautycon 2025, where Barenbliss collaborated with SM Beauty and Watsons to create a booth that was equal parts sleek and whimsical.

The excitement continued throughout the weekend as guests took advantage of special deals, a unique cotton candy delicacy in the shape of a heart, and a gashapon machine filled with sought-after goods.

The event's centerpiece, however, is none other than Shuvee Entrata, barenbliss's own "bnbae," who brought her trademark charm.

Effortless yet radiant, Shuvee embodied the brand’s philosophy of joyful beauty, showing how a touch of blush can elevate not just a look but also the confidence of every Filipina.

The celebration didn’t stop with blush. barenbliss also introduced its Butter Up Collection, two pocket-sized staples designed for girls on the go.

The Blush Stick, available in Pink Meringue, Peach Puff, and Pome Tart, glides on like a velvet balm and sets into a powdery matte with 16-hour wear, SPF 35 PA+++, and a sweet vanilla scent.

Pair it with the Contour Stick in Peanut Spread or Coconut Cream, and you’ve got a beauty duo that sculpts, protects, and lasts as long as your day does.

For Filipinas, blush will always be more than a pop of pink or peach. It’s that everyday reminder that we can glow, even on our busiest days. And with Shuvee leading the way, barenbliss made sure that glow felt brighter than ever.