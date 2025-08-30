SUBSCRIBE NOW
Converge Surf2Sawa: Where Joy Blooms with Every Connection

Converge S2S. Unlimited internet, unlimited smiles.
Converge S2S. Unlimited internet, unlimited smiles.
In Naga and in many other far-flung areas of the country, families once left behind in the digital age are now experiencing the joy of connection — thanks to Converge’s Surf2Sawa (S2S) prepaid fiber internet. Affectionately dubbed “Surf2Sawa” by happy subscribers, this breakthrough brings unlimited, reliable, and fast internet at just P700 — less than half the cost of a regular postpaid plan.

Epitomizing this movement is Daisy Deviña, or Tita Dais, whose distributorship, FiberX Enterprise Solutions, has transformed thousands of homes into digitally empowered households.

From same-day installations to honest, caring service, her team ensures that every family experiences not just connectivity, but happiness.

Since 2021, Surf2Sawa has blossomed — serving nearly 30,000 subscribers and creating opportunities for dozens of new entrepreneurs along the way.

For Tita Dais, the mission goes beyond business — it’s about sharing blessings, spreading joy, and proving that when connection is made affordable, whole communities can thrive.

