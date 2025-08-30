Converge showcases tech-driven solutions at expo

Converge ICT Solutions Inc., through its corporate and large enterprise arm Converge Global Business, made a strong impression at the 2025 Philippine Retailers Association National Retail Conference & Expo (NRCE), held at the SMX Convention Center and attended by more than 700 retail industry and business leaders.

Benjamin B. Azada, Converge EVP and COO, delivered a keynote on the second day of the event titled “From Fiber to Future: Converging Tech and Tao for the Filipino Retail Experience.” He emphasized the critical role of advanced technology in enhancing — not replacing — human interaction.

“Customers are looking for human interaction, enhanced by technology and not diminished by it. Technology shall bridge between digital tools and supporting authentic customer experience,” Azada said.

Beyond its keynote, Converge captured attention with a visually engaging booth that highlighted its Managed WiFi, Intelligent Surveillance, and other enterprise-grade solutions. The booth was recognized among the “Best 10 Booths” of the conference and was one of the most visited exhibits, underscoring strong interest in Converge’s future-ready offerings.

Azada highlighted how Converge equips retailers with tools for omnichannel personalization, supported by reliable, scalable connectivity. This includes Converge Starlink for Business, which allows remote producers and enterprises to integrate systems such as POS, e-commerce, and CRM for real-time engagement and consistent customer service.

The company also showcased solutions for in-store engagement and security, including secure Managed WiFi with Anti-DDoS protection, scalable loyalty platforms hosted in cloud environments, and advanced data protection measures designed to strengthen customer trust.

To support these innovations, Converge is expanding its infrastructure with two new international submarine cable systems — the Bifrost and SEA-H2X — and two new data centers in Metro Manila and Pampanga. These will boost international bandwidth and ensure greater network stability for businesses and consumers alike.

“The 2025 National Retail Conference & Expo presented an incredible convergence of retail and technology thought leaders,” Azada said. “Converge takes pride in being a part of these progressive conversations and offering breakthrough solutions that empower businesses to achieve and deliver more.”

Through its participation, Converge reinforced its commitment to go beyond connectivity by delivering secure, scalable, and high-performance technology solutions for the evolving retail landscape.