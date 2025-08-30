Comelec opens probe of 2022 bets, contractors

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has launched an investigation of 15 contractors who allegedly contributed to national candidates in the 2022 elections to determine if they violated the election code by making donations while in possession of or pursuing government contracts.

The Comelec’s Political Finance and Affairs Department is currently reviewing Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (SoCE) submitted by candidates in the 2022 elections.

Initially, the probe will focus on national candidates, but Comelec chairperson George Garcia did not rule out expanding the investigation to include local-level donors and candidates.

“As of Wednesday, 15 contractors are under review, and the number could still grow. Our Political Finance and Affairs Department continues to go through all relevant documents,” he said.

While the contractors’ donations are under scrutiny, Garcia said the Comelec has not yet determined any liability on the part of the candidates who received the contributions.

In a radio interview, Garcia confirmed the poll body was verifying if the donors had “live” government contracts either before, during, or after the May 2022 elections.

If proven, the contractors may have breached Section 95(c) of the Omnibus Election Code, which explicitly prohibits government contractors from making political donations.

“We want to know if at the time of the filing of the certificates of candidacy of these candidates the contractors had contracts with the government or if they secured contracts after the elections,” Garcia said in Filipino.