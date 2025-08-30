For more than 130 years, the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) has stood as a pillar of exceptional health care in the Philippines. Founded during the Spanish occupation through the generosity of Chinese immigrants, the hospital has grown into one of the country’s most respected general and teaching hospitals.

Backed by the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association (PCCA), CGHMC carries forward a legacy rooted in compassion, service, and innovation — values that continue to shape its mission today. At the heart of CGHMC’s identity is its unwavering commitment to compassionate care. Patients who walk through its doors find not only medical expertise but also a culture of empathy and respect.

Recognizing that patients are at their most vulnerable when in need of medical attention, the hospital emphasizes its fundamental tenet of person-centered care. Every doctor, nurse, and allied health professional is trained to uphold this tradition of healing with humanity, ensuring that compassion remains at the core of every encounter.

Over the decades, CGHMC has earned a reputation as a place where world-class medical professionals serve the Filipino people. Its roster of specialists spans a wide range of fields — from neurosurgery and oncology to cardiology and robotic surgery — reflecting the hospital’s commitment to comprehensive, high-quality care.

State-of-the-art facilities

What sets CGHMC apart is not just its heritage but also its relentless pursuit of modern medical advancements. The hospital is home to some of the country’s most advanced facilities, including the Philippines’ first Dual Console da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System. This cutting-edge technology enables minimally invasive procedures with unmatched precision, offering patients faster recovery times and reduced risk.

CGHMC also houses the most complete Cancer Institute and Heart Institute in the country, ensuring that Filipinos have access to holistic, integrated treatment close to home. Ongoing upgrades to its facilities and equipment reflect the hospital’s philosophy of innovation as a means of service, with each technological advancement designed to improve patient outcomes.