For more than 130 years, the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) has stood as a pillar of exceptional health care in the Philippines. Founded during the Spanish occupation through the generosity of Chinese immigrants, the hospital has grown into one of the country’s most respected general and teaching hospitals.
Backed by the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association (PCCA), CGHMC carries forward a legacy rooted in compassion, service, and innovation — values that continue to shape its mission today. At the heart of CGHMC’s identity is its unwavering commitment to compassionate care. Patients who walk through its doors find not only medical expertise but also a culture of empathy and respect.
Recognizing that patients are at their most vulnerable when in need of medical attention, the hospital emphasizes its fundamental tenet of person-centered care. Every doctor, nurse, and allied health professional is trained to uphold this tradition of healing with humanity, ensuring that compassion remains at the core of every encounter.
Over the decades, CGHMC has earned a reputation as a place where world-class medical professionals serve the Filipino people. Its roster of specialists spans a wide range of fields — from neurosurgery and oncology to cardiology and robotic surgery — reflecting the hospital’s commitment to comprehensive, high-quality care.
State-of-the-art facilities
What sets CGHMC apart is not just its heritage but also its relentless pursuit of modern medical advancements. The hospital is home to some of the country’s most advanced facilities, including the Philippines’ first Dual Console da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System. This cutting-edge technology enables minimally invasive procedures with unmatched precision, offering patients faster recovery times and reduced risk.
CGHMC also houses the most complete Cancer Institute and Heart Institute in the country, ensuring that Filipinos have access to holistic, integrated treatment close to home. Ongoing upgrades to its facilities and equipment reflect the hospital’s philosophy of innovation as a means of service, with each technological advancement designed to improve patient outcomes.
Among the hospital’s latest milestones is the expansion of its Department of Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics. The newly upgraded facility boasts some of the most advanced technologies in the country, including one of only two SPECT CT 860 machines in the Philippines. These upgrades strengthen CGHMC’s capacity to fight cancer and heart disease, providing patients with precise diagnostic imaging and advanced therapeutic options.
The department’s offerings now include Lutetium-177-based therapies, a revolutionary molecular treatment that targets specific cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. This theranostic approach represents the future of oncology — personalized, evidence-based, and compassionate.
CGHMC president and CEO Kelly Sia described the development as a bold step toward “groundbreaking cures that will transform lives, drive progress, and create a better future for all.” Such strides highlight the hospital’s resolve to remain at the forefront of medical excellence while staying true to its mission of service.
Pioneering regenerative medicine
CGHMC is also expanding into regenerative medicine, opening new frontiers for patients with conditions once deemed untreatable. This year, the hospital will welcome Singapore-based StemCord, co-founded by Senior Consultant Hematologist Dr. Teo Cheng Peng. StemCord is Singapore’s first private cord blood and stem cell bank and will establish a clinic within CGHMC, furthering the hospital’s commitment to advanced therapies.
Dr. Teo, a specialist in stem cell transplants and blood cancers, underscores the transformative potential of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). These adult stem cells can regenerate tissues, repair damaged organs, and even slow the effects of aging. Clinical trials worldwide have demonstrated their efficacy in treating heart, lung, and kidney diseases, as well as autoimmune conditions and orthopedic disorders.
For patients, regenerative medicine at CGHMC offers renewed hope. From repairing Covid-related lung damage to addressing frailty in aging populations, these therapies embody the hospital’s vision of combining science and compassion to improve lives.
Shaping the next generation of healers
Beyond patient care and technology, CGHMC remains deeply committed to education. As a teaching hospital, it serves as a training ground for future doctors and specialists. This year, the institution celebrated the graduation of 20 medical fellows and 94 postgraduate interns from disciplines ranging from endocrinology and gastroenterology to hematology and pulmonary medicine.
During the ceremonies, leaders of CGHMC and the PCCA reminded graduates of their responsibility to uphold compassion, competence, and commitment. “Today we celebrate a milestone in your medical journey,” Sia told them. “You are stepping into a lifetime of learning, service, and purpose.”
PCCA Chairman Antonio Tan echoed the same sentiment, urging graduates never to lose sight of their ultimate objective: to heal. These words reflect CGHMC’s enduring philosophy — medicine is not merely about curing disease but about touching lives.
Future rooted in legacy
As it marks more than 130 years of service, CGHMC continues to embody a unique balance of heritage and progress. Its foundations were laid by a community of immigrants who understood the power of compassion, and today, its halls are filled with the hum of advanced machines and the dedication of skilled professionals.
The hospital’s journey is a testament to what can be achieved when tradition and innovation converge. It is not only one of the oldest hospitals in the Philippines but also among the most forward-looking, constantly adapting to the evolving landscape of medicine.
From pioneering robotic surgery to expanding nuclear medicine and regenerative therapies, CGHMC demonstrates that its mission extends beyond healing — it is about offering hope, ensuring dignity, and building a healthier future for the Filipino people.
For generations, families have trusted the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center in their most vulnerable moments. As it steps boldly into the future, one truth endures: at CGHMC, compassionate care and medical excellence will always go hand in hand.