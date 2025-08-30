Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center

A trusted institution since 1891, CGHMC is a non-stock, non-profit. Level-3 tertiary hospital owned and operated by the Philippine Chinese Charitable Assocation, Inc., proudly serving the community for over 130 years. Home to more than 600 medical practitioners and 1,600 paramedical and support personnel, we offer 592 beds, including 100 charity beds, for patients from all walks of life.