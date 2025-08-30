Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center

A trusted institution since 1891, CGHMC is a non-stock, non-profit. Level-3 tertiary hospital owned and operated by the Philippine Chinese Charitable Assocation, Inc., proudly serving the community for over 130 years. Home to more than 600 medical practitioners and 1,600 paramedical and support personnel, we offer 592 beds, including 100 charity beds, for patients from all walks of life.
A 14-storey, hotel-inspired annex offering spacious, modern accomodation for patients, families, and visitors.
Designed to provide enchanced comfort, privacy and personalized care, the Garden Suites reflect CGHMC's visions for the next era in Philippine healthcare.
State-of-the-art patient rooms, lounge areas, and wellness amenities.
Introducing more specialty units, advanced diagnostics, and innovations in care-keeping world-class health services within reach for every Filipino.
