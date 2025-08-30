SUBSCRIBE NOW
Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center

Over 130 Years of Exceptional Care-And Still Growing
Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center
Published on

A trusted institution since 1891, CGHMC is a non-stock, non-profit. Level-3 tertiary hospital owned and operated by the Philippine Chinese Charitable Assocation, Inc., proudly serving the community for over 130 years. Home to more than 600 medical practitioners and 1,600 paramedical and support personnel, we offer 592 beds, including 100 charity beds, for patients from all walks of life.

Our Milestones

First in the country with the Dual Console da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System
First hospital in the Philippines to offer the Lokomat®Pro Robot-Assisted Gait Training Device
Newly renovated, state-of-the-art 800 sqm. Emergency Room with 47 beds
Recognized leader in cardiac care
World-class Cancer Institute, a one-stop shop for early screening and advanced treatment
Cutting-edge Imaging and Theranostics
Most advance Endoscopy System
Comprehensive Maternity Care
Looking Ahead: our Future Plans

CGHMC Garden Suites

A 14-storey, hotel-inspired annex offering spacious, modern accomodation for patients, families, and visitors.

Designed to provide enchanced comfort, privacy and personalized care, the Garden Suites reflect CGHMC's visions for the next era in Philippine healthcare.

State-of-the-art patient rooms, lounge areas, and wellness amenities.

Introducing more specialty units, advanced diagnostics, and innovations in care-keeping world-class health services within reach for every Filipino.

CHINESE GENERAL HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER

EXEPTIONAL CARE WITHIN REACH

