China warns Phl of consequences over reported visit of Taiwan foreign minister

Tensions flared anew between Manila and Beijing after the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a warning to the Philippines over the reported visit of Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung earlier this week.

China said it had lodged “serious protests” in both Beijing and Manila, accusing the Philippines of violating the One-China Policy by allegedly allowing Lin to travel to the country.

“Over the past weeks and months, the Philippines has taken a series of wrong and provocative moves on Taiwan-related issues, and kept fudging and hollowing out the one-China principle and hurting China-Philippines ties,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday night.

“There is a price to pay for trampling on China’s red line, and all consequences arising therefrom will be borne by the Philippines,” the Chinese official added.

Beijing further alleged that the Philippines had provided a “platform” for what it called “Taiwan independence separatists to engage in anti-China activities.”

In response, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) stated “no official from Taiwan is recognized as a member of the business delegation that recently visited the Philippines,” reiterating the country's adherence to the One-China Policy.

“Given our geographical proximity and the presence of approximately 200,000 Filipinos working and residing in Taiwan, the Philippines has a direct interest in peace and stability in the region. We therefore continue to call for restraint and dialogue,” the DFA said.

“We leave it to the Chinese people to resolve Cross-Strait matters,” it added.

Despite the DFA’s statement, China doubled down, accusing Manila of a “serious lack of credibility” and insisting that Taiwan remains an “inalienable part” of Chinese territory.

“The Taiwan question is China’s internal affair,” the Chinese spokesperson said.

“China urges the Philippines to abide by the one-China principle and the joint communiqué on establishing diplomatic ties between China and the Philippines, stop pursuing the wrong course and return to the right track at once, stop playing with fire on issues concerning China’s core interests, and stop sending any wrong signals to “Taiwan independence” separatist forces,” the spokesperson added.

China has long viewed Taiwan as a breakaway province and has vowed to reunify it with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Citing the 1975 Manila-Beijing Joint Communiqué, the DFA maintains that the “Philippines has consistently upheld, the Government of the Philippines does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state.”

“This policy is clear and unwavering,” it added.

The DFA also noted that the Philippines maintains economic and people-to-people engagements with Taiwan, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and tourism.

“These interactions are conducted within the bounds of our One China Policy,” it added.