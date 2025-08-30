China livid over Taiwan FM visit

Tensions flared anew between Manila and Beijing after the Chinese Foreign Ministry fired off a warning over the reported visit of Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung earlier this week.

China said it had lodged “serious protests” in both Beijing and Manila, accusing the Philippines of violating the One-China Policy by allowing Lin to travel to the country.

“Over the past weeks and months, the Philippines has taken a series of wrong and provocative moves on Taiwan-related issues, and kept fudging and hollowing out the one-China principle and hurting China-Philippines ties,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

“There is a price to pay for trampling on China’s red line, and all consequences arising therefrom will be borne by the Philippines,” the Chinese official added.

Beijing said the Philippines had provided a “platform” for what it called “Taiwan independence separatists to engage in anti-China activities.”

DFA issues denial

In response, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) stated that “no official from Taiwan is recognized as a member of the business delegation that recently visited the Philippines,” reiterating the country’s adherence to the One-China Policy.

“Given our geographical proximity and the presence of approximately 200,000 Filipinos working and residing in Taiwan, the Philippines has a direct interest in peace and stability in the region. We therefore continue to call for restraint and dialogue,” the DFA said.

“We leave it to the Chinese people to resolve cross-strait matters,” it added.

Despite the DFA’s statement, China doubled down, accusing Manila of a “serious lack of credibility” and insisting that Taiwan remains an “inalienable part” of Chinese territory.

“The Taiwan question is China’s internal affair,” the Chinese spokesperson said.