Celebrating the birth of Marcelo H. Del Pilar in Bulakan, Bulacan. Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro lead the commemoration of the 175th Birth Anniversary of Marcelo H. Del Pilar at his National Shrine in Bulakan, Bulacan on 30 August 2025.

The secretary hails Del Pilar's deep and early recognition of the concept and principles of Foreign Affairs and it values for Philippine independence.

Aside from being a propagandist and reformist against the colony and the church, it can be traced to Del Pilar the value of foreign affairs such as pushing for the representation of the Philippines in the Cortez Parliament in Spain.

Aside from being against the colonialization, he urged Spain to establish a Naval fleet in the Philippines to protect its territory.

This led to the creation of the Subic Bay as the port for ships, and later became the base of the Naval fleet of the colony.