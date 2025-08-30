Cainta’s 'bakal boys' arrested

The so-called "bakal boys," who were caught climbing onto trucks and stealing steel bars, were immediately arrested following a swift operation by the Cainta police and municipal government on Friday morning.

Cainta Mayor Kieth Nieto said he personally received a video showing the suspects attacking trucks from Cathy Pacific Steel Corporation.

The group first attempted their illegal activity along Imelda Avenue but failed. They then moved to Ortigas Avenue, where they caused disruption and damage.

"They are causing great harm. I ordered our team to act on this immediately. They were arrested already," Nieto said, adding that he has also directed authorities to identify the residences of the suspects.

Nieto warned that if the families of those arrested are beneficiaries of the local government’s housing program, their privileges will be revoked and they will be evicted from Cainta.

"If their family is one of our housing beneficiaries, their entire family will leave our town and I will take back what the government has given to them. That's part of our agreement," the mayor said.

Apart from this, the families of the suspects have been profiled, and Nieto stressed that they will no longer be entitled to any municipal aid.