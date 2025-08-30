Cainta ‘bakal boys’ collared

So-called “bakal boys,” who climbed onto trucks to steal steel bars, were immediately arrested following a swift operation conducted by the local police and the municipal government of Cainta, Rizal.

Cainta Mayor Keith Nieto said he personally received a video showing a group of boys attacking trucks coming from Cathy Pacific Steel Corp.

The suspects first attempted their illegal activity along Imelda Avenue but failed, prompting them to move to Ortigas Avenue, where they caused inconvenience and harm.

“They are causing great harm. I ordered our team to act on this immediately. They were already arrested,” Nieto said, adding that he also ordered authorities to locate the suspects’ residences.

Nieto warned the families of the suspects that if they are beneficiaries of the local government’s housing program, their privilege will be automatically revoked and they will be evicted from Cainta.

“If their family is one of our housing beneficiaries, their entire family will leave our town and I will take back what the government has given them. That’s part of our agreement,” he said.

The mayor added that the families of those arrested have been profiled and will no longer receive aid from the municipality.