Bulacan tightens school security

MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan — The provincial government is stepping up security in schools and universities following recent crime incidents that have raised concerns over student safety.

Gov. Daniel R. Fernando led the move during the 3rd Quarter Joint Meeting of key provincial councils, where Resolution No. 3, Series of 2025, was approved to formalize stronger security protocols.

“Our students cannot thrive in an environment where they feel threatened,” Fernando said, stressing that the initiative aims to create safer campuses and reassure both parents and students.

The measure, proposed by Department of the Interior and Local Government Bulacan director Myrvi Apostol-Fabia, will be carried out with the support of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Department of Health and the police. Plans include more police visibility, additional CCTV installations, and closer coordination between law enforcement and local communities.

Officials also discussed intensifying the fight against illegal drugs, with the Philippine National Police vowing quicker response to crime and stronger community engagement.