Bonoan rejects calls to resign, vows accountability

Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan rejects calls to resign from his position amid corruption issues involving flood control projects.

In a video released by the department on Saturday, Bonoan delivered a public message promising accountability as DPWH chief.

"‘Yan po sana ang madaling gawin, mag-resign o talikuran ko ang problema (That would be the easy thing to do, to resign and turn my back on the problem)," he admitted.

"Pero hindi po ang pag-alis o pag-iwas ng responsibilidad ang tamang paraan ng paghahanap ng solusyon. Sa akin po, tatanggapin ko ang accountability pero tandaan po ninyo, hindi ko po kukunsintihin at papayagan ang anumang uri ng korupsiyon na nangyayari (But leaving or avoiding the responsibility is not the right way of finding a solution. For me, I will take accountability, but remember, I will not tolerate or allow any kind of corruption to happen)," he added.

In line with this, Bonoan listed the agency’s actions on recent issues:

Creation of an Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Committee in DPWH Preventive suspension issued to employees of the Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office (from District Engineer, Assistant District Engineer, and all Section Chiefs) Reassignment of Region 4B's Regional Director Preventive suspension of the District Engineer of Batangas 1st District Engineering Office over attempted bribery involving Representative Leandro Leviste Reassignment of the Assistant District Engineer and all Section Chiefs of Batangas 1st District Engineering Office Validation of flood control projects undertaken from July 2022 to May 2025 in Bulacan and other provinces (Regions 3, 4B, 6, 7, and 8)

He added that the Commission on Audit (COA) has also conducted a fraud audit regarding projects in the Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office.

Bonoan appealed for public support in fighting against the "wrong system" that taints the public service of the administration. The public may send complaints and information through hotline 16502 or email citizen_feedback@dpwh.gov.ph.

"Taas-noo ko pong sinasabi sa inyong lahat, mas marami po ang matitino at mahuhusay na tao sa DPWH (I am proud to say to all of you, there are many decent and competent people in DPWH)," he declared.