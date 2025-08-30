Aegis marks 27 years of music, honors late member Mercy

For 27 years, Aegis has remained one of the most iconic pop rock bands in the Philippines, known for powerhouse hits like “Luha,” “Halik,” “Sayang na Sayang,”“Sinta,” and “Basang-Basa sa Ulan.”

The group—composed of sisters Juliet and Kris Sunot, Rey Abenoja, Stella Pabico, Rowena Adriano, and Vilma Goloviogo—recently grew emotional as they remembered their late co-founder Mercy Sunot, who passed away in November 2024 due to cancer. Mercy was the voice behind “Luha,” one of Aegis’ most enduring anthems.

On Fast Talk With Boy Abunda the members performed the song in her honor, breaking into tears as memories resurfaced. Juliet recalled how Mercy had wished to join their February concert at the New Frontier Theater but was unable to due to her declining health.

Rey, the band’s only male member, shared the secret behind their longevity:

“Samahan. Pakisamahan ang bawat isa. Ang sabi namin nga, walang iwanan hanggang kamatayan. Kaso iniwan kami nung isa.”

Despite their grief, Aegis is looking ahead with hope. The group announced that they are preparing to release new music after a long pause from recording—two singles and two full albums.

Rowena expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support:

“Hangga’t tinatangkilik nila kami at mahal pa rin nila kami, nandito pa rin kami.”