22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time

Liturgy of the Word:

Sir. 3:17-18, 20, 28-29;

Ps. 68:4-5, 6-7, 10-11;

Heb. 12:18-19, 22-24;

Lk:14:1, 7-14.

1. 1st Reading, Sir. 3:17-18, 20, 28-29 — The Book of Sirach, also known as Ecclesiasticus, was written by a Jewish scribe named Jesus ben Sira around 200-186 BC. A wise teacher, he sought to provide guidance to his fellow Jews. Our 1st Reading speaks of humility and its rewards and of the value of wisdom as well.

2. “My son, conduct your affairs with humility, and you will be loved more than a giver of gifts. Humble yourself the more, the greater you are, and you will find mercy in the sight of God” (vv. 17-18). The Lord is glorified by the humble. “When the proud are afflicted, there is no cure.... but the ear that listens to wisdom rejoices” (vv. 28-29).

3. Resp. Ps. 68: 4-5, 6-7, 10-11 — The Joy of the Just and God’s Love for the Poor and Forsaken.

“The just will be glad; they will rejoice before God... Sing to God, praise his name; exalt the rider of the clouds. Rejoice before him” (vv. 4-6). The “rider of the clouds” is an image of God, leading in battle. “Father of the fatherless, defender of widows — God in his holy abode, gives a home to the forsaken; he leads prisoners out to prosperity while rebels live in the desert” (vv. 6-7).

4. 2nd Reading, Heb. 12:18-19, 22-24 — In beautiful imagery, the author of Hebrews argues that the Mosaic covenant originated in fear. But the New Covenant gives us direct access to God, makes us members of the Christian community (note the Communion of Saints in the final two verses), and sanctifies us with Jesus as our mediator.

5. At the Sinai desert, the Israelites did not approach God who “could be touched.” They were afraid of the blazing fire, the gloomy darkness and trumpet blast. They were afraid of the voice speaking words such that they begged that no message be further addressed to them (vv. 18-19).

But now “you have approached Mount Zion and the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and countless angels in festal gathering, and the assembly of the firstborn enrolled in heaven, and God the judge of all, and the spirits of the just made perfect, and Jesus, the mediator of a new covenant, and the sprinkled blood that speaks more eloquently than that of Abel” (vv. 22-24).

6. Gospel, Lk. 14:1, 7-14. On Humility and Christian Attitude towards Rich and Poor.

“On a Sabbath, Jesus went to dine at the home of one of the leading Pharisees, and the people were observing him carefully” (v. 1). The banquet scene, found only in Luke, provides the opportunity for Jesus to teach.

7. He tells a parable. He noticed that the guests were choosing the places of honor at the table (v. 7). He says that, when invited, do not take the place of honor. You might be told to take the lowest place, if a more distinguished guest arrives. Rather, take first the lowest place, so that the host could move you to a higher place. You would then enjoy the esteem of your table companions (vv. 8-10). “For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, but the one who humbles himself will be exalted” (v. 11).

8. When you give a banquet, do not invite your friends, relatives and the rich, because they will also invite you and you will be repaid for your kindness (v. 12). Rather, invite “the poor, crippled, the lame, the blind; blessed, indeed, will you be because of their inability to repay you. For you will be repaid at the resurrection of the just” (vv. 13-14).

9. Today’s Liturgy of the Word has one overarching theme: humility and its blessings. Humility merits the mercy of God (Sir. 3:18). God, the Father and defender of the poor and forsaken, reserves a home for them (Resp Ps. 68:6-7) at the resurrection (Gospel, Lk.14:14).

To renew our lives, we need to strive daily to make the first Beatitude a reality, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Mt. 5:3). We have to keep in mind the instruction given to Paul by the Council of Jerusalem, “Remember the poor” (Gal. 2:10).

10. Prayer — God of might and power, giver of every good gift, put into our hearts the love of your name, humility of mind and heart, and active concern for the poor. Nurture in us what is good and by your watchful care, keep safe what you have nurtured. This we pray, through Christ our Lord. Amen (Today’s Collect, modified).

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!