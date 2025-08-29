Zamboanga begs off from facing Japanese

Undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga confirmed that she has pulled out of her world title defense against Ayaka Miura later this year.

The 28-year-oid star made the announcement on social media on Thursday, expressing regret over her withdrawal in her first world title defense against the Japanese fighter at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri set on at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on 16 November.

“I was truly excited to defend my belt at ONE 173 against Ayaka,” Zamboanga said.

“I know how strong and talented she is, and I was looking forward to testing myself against such a worthy challenger. This was a fight I have been preparing for and one I deeply wanted to give to the fans. Writing this makes my heart break. It is hard, and it only gets harder each day.”

She said her decision was brought by an injury.

“Unfortunately, due to medical reasons, I am unable to step into the circle this time. It is heartbreaking for me to pull out of this match, and I want to sincerely apologize to Ayaka, to ONE Championship, and to all the fans who were anticipating this bout,” she said.

“This sport means everything to me, and I promise I am fully committed to coming back stronger. My passion for fighting has not changed, and I will continue to work hard so that I can once again represent ONE at the highest level when I return.”

Zamboanga captured the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title with a second-round TKO victory over Ukrainian contender Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 last January. She was later elevated to undisputed status when former titleholder Stamp Fairtex relinquished the belt in May.

Miura, on the other hand, earned her shot at the gold on the strength of a five-bout winning streak.

Zamboanga also sent a message to Miura, saying that she’s sorry for the cancellation of their match.

“I was truly excited to defend my belt against you at ONE 173,” Zamboanga said.

“I know how strong and talented you are, which makes this even more heartbreaking for me. I sincerely apologize that I cannot compete this time due to medical reasons, and I hope we can share the Circle in the future.”

Zamboanga has not specified a timetable for her return, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

Despite the news, ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri remains one of the most stacked events in ONE Championship history, and Filipinos can still look forward to seeing one of their own competing inside the Circle.