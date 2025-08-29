Zambo, Pasay blast foes; Quezon tightens hold of South lead

Zamboanga Sikat and Pasay thwarted separate rivals to keep in step with Quezon Province in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2025 Season on Thursday at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

The Zamboangueños derailed the Cebu Greats, 74-70, in the second game while the Pasay Voyagers repelled the Bacolod Tubo Chargers’ repeated rallies to prevail, 96-84, in the nightcap of another triple-bill in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

The Quezon Huskers battered the Sarangani Grippers in the fourth quarter and won, 94-77, in the opener to raise their record to 20-4 and tighten their hold on the top spot in the South Division.

Zamboanga, powered by JP Cauilan, Abdul Sawat and Alvin Capobres, climbed to 17-8, second behind Quezon in the jostling for South playoff positions.

Sinking 6 of 9 three-pointers attempts, Cauilan finished with 20 points plus six rebounds; Sawat 16 point, four rebounds and four assists, and Capobres 10 points.

Jun Manzo posted 20 points, four rebounds and three assists, but couldn’t prevent Cebu from skidding after a five-game run as only Mac Tallo provided support with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Bothered by a hamstring injury, Cebu gunner Paul Desiderio went scoreless after a nearly four-minute stint.

With Christian Fajarito at the helm, Pasay pulled away, 90-76, midway through the fourth quarter en route to a 17-8 slate that assured it of a playoff spot in the North Division, being led by Abra (22-1), Nueva Ecija (22-2) and San Juan (21-2).

Fajarito notched 25 points, including a triple and a dunk, eight rebounds and two steals, followed by Dhon Reverente with 11 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, and Jasper Salonga with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.