Zambo, Pasay blast foes; Quezon tightens hold of South lead

ABDUL Sawat attacks the defense to lead the Zamboanga SiKat to a 74-70 win over the Cebu Greats in the MPBL 2025 Season on Thursday.Photograph courtesy of MPBL
Zamboanga Sikat and Pasay thwarted separate rivals to keep in step with Quezon Province in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2025 Season on Thursday at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

The Zamboangueños derailed the Cebu Greats, 74-70, in the second game while the Pasay Voyagers repelled the Bacolod Tubo Chargers’ repeated rallies to prevail, 96-84, in the nightcap of another triple-bill in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

The Quezon Huskers battered the Sarangani Grippers in the fourth quarter and won, 94-77, in the opener to raise their record to 20-4 and tighten their hold on the top spot in the South Division.

Zamboanga, powered by JP Cauilan, Abdul Sawat and Alvin Capobres, climbed to 17-8, second behind Quezon in the jostling for South playoff positions.

Sinking 6 of 9 three-pointers attempts, Cauilan finished with 20 points plus six rebounds; Sawat 16 point, four rebounds and four assists, and Capobres 10 points.

Jun Manzo posted 20 points, four rebounds and three assists, but couldn’t prevent Cebu from skidding after a five-game run as only Mac Tallo provided support with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Bothered by a hamstring injury, Cebu gunner Paul Desiderio went scoreless after a nearly four-minute stint.

With Christian Fajarito at the helm, Pasay pulled away, 90-76, midway through the fourth quarter en route to a 17-8 slate that assured it of a playoff spot in the North Division, being led by Abra (22-1), Nueva Ecija (22-2) and San Juan (21-2).

Fajarito notched 25 points, including a triple and a dunk, eight rebounds and two steals, followed by Dhon Reverente with 11 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, and Jasper Salonga with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.

