NATURAL WONDERS

Waterfall in Subic Bay

A waterfall becomes the backdrop to beautiful rock formations at the Pamulaklakin Trail in Subic Bay Freeport. The Department of Tourism (DOT) is now pushing for sustainable tourism that provides tourists insights on the eco-preservation of the environment in the country.
